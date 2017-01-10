Trip to Young Harris up next for high-scoring Cougars

COLUMBUS – Embarking on its longest road trip of the season, the Columbus State University men’s basketball team will take on Young Harris on Wednesday night. The Peach Belt Conference contest will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. inside the YHC Basketball Arena.
Last Time Out
Holding a one-point lead with a minute to play, the Cougars outscored Armstrong State 7-2 to grab an 88-82 victory Monday night inside the Lumpkin Center. CSU was in the lead for the majority of the game as the Pirates only held the lead once in the second half. JaCori Payne had a game-high 25 points with six assists, while Arben Camaj chipped in 14.
Moore on Matchup
“Young Harris is one of the top teams in the league. They are very well coached and have one of the best players in the league in CJ Wilson. We have to be ready to play because it’s a tough environment to deal with.”
Series History
The Columbus State-Young Harris rivalry has been tight since the Mountain Lions joined the PBC for the 2012-13 season. YHC leads the series 5-4 and is 3-1 in Young Harris over the Cougars. However, CSU has won four of the past five meetings, including three straight.
Last Meeting
In one of the best games of the season, Cam Baker hit the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds to go in overtime to lift the Cougars to an 86-84 victory over YHC in Columbus. The Mountain Lions forced a turnover and tied the game with 12 seconds to go in overtime before Baker’s game-winner. Brent Jackson had 24, while Baker scored 22.
About Young Harris
YHC (10-3, 4-0 PBC) enters Wednesday’s game on a five-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since November 30.
Due to winter weather in Young Harris, the Mountain Lions’ game with Lander on Monday was postponed until February 20.
C.J. Wilson is one of three players in the PBC to average at least 20 points per game. The senior is averaging 20 points and leads the league with 6.8 assists per game.
Young Harris is the best shooting team in the PBC, leading the conference in field goal percentage (49.8 percent) and three-point field goal percentage (39.3 percent).
CSU Notes
The Cougars will be searching for their first road conference win of the year on Wednesday. CSU lost to Flagler and USC Aiken away from Columbus.
CSU had the long ball falling on Wednesday shooting a season-best 50 percent (13-for-26) from three-point range. The 13 threes were also a season-high for the Cougars.
Despite scoring just nine against USC Aiken last Saturday, JaCori Payne is averaging 22 points over the past five games for the Cougars. The junior is now fifth in scoring in the PBC averaging 19.1 points per game this season.
CSU scored right at its season average Monday as the Cougars still lead the PBC in scoring. Columbus State is averaging 88.1 points per game, almost two full points more than North Georgia who is second.
Radio
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 540 WDAK with CSU Hall of Fame broadcaster Scott Miller on the call.
Comments