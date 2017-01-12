Tatum, Asouzu lead CSU women to win at Young Harris

The 24th-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team earned a strong road victory on Wednesday night, defeating Young Harris 65-49 at the YHC Basketball Arena.
Ashley Asouzu tallied her sixth double-double of the year, matching her season high with 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Britteny Tatum finished with 18 points and Gabby Williams added 11. Keyrra Gillespie recorded a season-best 11 rebounds with seven assists.
“We just battled tonight,” head coach Anita Howard said. “Young Harris played us tough, but I’m happy we were able to get a good win.
“Ashley Asouzu stepped up tonight and played really well with us in a little bit of foul trouble. I’m very pleased with how she played.”
As it has so many times this season, Columbus State (11-1, 5-1 PBC) stormed out of the gates, scoring the first nine points of the game. Tatum canned a pair of threes and scored eight of the first 12 for CSU to help the Lady Cougars to a 12-2 advantage.
Young Harris (6-6, 2-3) clawed its way back to within three (18-15), but Narshanda Malone buried a three at the buzzer to stretch the lead back to six after one.
Malone kept the hot hand rolling into the second, knocking down another one from beyond the arc on the opening possession of the second. YHC knocked down a couple free throws four minutes later to bring the margin to seven, but it would get no closer the rest of the way.
Erin Morrow capped the CSU scoring with a three just prior to halftime and the Lady Cougars led 33-22 at the break.
The lead continued to stay at a comfortable margin throughout the remaining two quarters, reaching as many as 18 on three occasions in the fourth.
Columbus State was 24-for-66 (36.4 percent) from the field on the night and knocked down 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) three-pointers. CSU matched its season-high in PBC play with 26 turnovers forced.
Young Harris finished the game at 29.3 percent (17-of-58), the seventh CSU opponent to shoot below 30 percent this season. The Mountain Lions were 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) from three.
Columbus State next plays at Lander in Greenwood, S.C., at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
