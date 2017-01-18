No. 16 CSU women ride strong second half past Georgia College

No. 16 Columbus State didn’t play its best game of the year on Wednesday against Georgia College. However, the Lady Cougars’ response to a dismal start helped the team add another victory in a season where they’re already piling up.
The Lady Cougars (14-1, 8-1) overcame a sloppy first half of play to blow out the Bobcats 81-48. Gabby Williams was instrumental in the way the Cougars closed the game, as she scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the final two quarters.
“Every team is going to give us their best shot,” Columbus State head coach Anita Howard said. “We’ve got to be able to withstand whatever shot that is. It was an ugly (first) half. We just kind of settled down, played our kind of basketball and took advantage in the second half.”
Columbus State never trailed against the Bobcats, but the team’s opening half performance was far from ideal. The Lady Cougars shot 29 percent from the field in the first two quarters, which was on pace to be its worst performance of the season.
Howard said she didn’t say anything at halftime, instead leaving it to the players to tell her what needed to change. For Williams, it all started with her mentality on the court.
“I like to play mad,” Williams said. “In the first half, I don’t feel like I played mad enough. The second half, I came out a little madder.”
Williams, along with Narshanda Malone and Ashley Asouzu, helped keep Georgia College (9-5, 3-4) from taking advantage. The Bobcats kept the game close until the final three minutes of the third quarter, when Columbus State mounted a 15-5 run.
From there, the rout was on for the Lady Cougars.
The victory extends an impressive string of games for Columbus State. The 33-point victory gave the squad six wins in their last seven games, with five of those victories coming by double digits.
“It boosts our ego a little,” Williams said of the team’s recent stretch of play. “We kind of got down on ourselves from the (USC) Aiken (loss). It just showed us a lot of what we need to work on and a lot of things we’ve improved on since the Aiken game.”
