CSU volleyball team signs two recruits for 2017 season

COLUMBUS – Columbus State University head volleyball coach Casey Cornett has announced the signings of Niah Bruce and Hailey Barrows for the 2017 Lady Cougar season.
Bruce will be coming to CSU from Lassiter High School in Marietta, while Barrows is graduating from Liberty Hill High School in Liberty Hill, Texas.
“We are very excited to be adding both of these girls to our program,” commented Cornett. “Haley is a very smart middle with a very high volleyball IQ. I’m excited to see her contribution to the team as I am expecting great things.
“Niah is a very athletic middle and uses her vertical and quickness to her advantage. I believe she too will be able to contribute to our team immediately.”
Bruce was an honorable mention selection to the All-County team this season as she helped lead Lassiter to a state championship appearance. She was the leading blocker in her area tallying 179 career kills and 155 career blocks.
Barrows also played a big role in leading Liberty Hill to a state semifinal appearance in her senior season. The middle was named to the first team All-District team in 2016 after also earning the honors in her junior season. Barrows was also named the Defensive Player of the Year for the district in 2015.
Columbus State will be announcing additional signees at a later date.
