Cougars look for back-to-back wins

COLUMBUS – After securing a home win, the Columbus State University men’s basketball team will hit the road for the fourth time in five games traveling to play Clayton State at 3:30 p.m. in Morrow, Ga.
Last Time Out
Columbus State (12-4, 5-4 PBC) outscored Georgia College 45-31 in the second half to break away for a 74-59 win. Up just 36-33 early in the second half, CSU went on an 11-2 run and never looked back for the victory. Darius Joell scored 16, while JaCori Payne had 15.
Moore on the Matchup
“We really need to start stringing together some victories. This stretch in the schedule has been tough, but we have to go out there every night and give it our all. It would be nice to grab another road win to close out this hectic part of this month.”
Series History
The Cougars have owned the Columbus State-Clayton State rivalry as CSU holds a 30-12 overall mark over the Lakers. The Cougars are currently on a seven-game winning streak in the series and have won 10 of the past 11.
Last Meeting
Clinching last season’s Peach Belt Conference regular season championship, the Cougars knocked off the Lakers 93-72 in Morrow on February 24, 2016. Five Cougars scored in double figures led by Cam Baker’s 19. Payne had 16.
About Clayton State
Clayton State (9-8, 4-4) enters Saturday’s game after grabbing an 80-71 victory on the road against North Georgia. The Lakers are the best rebounding team in the PBC averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. However, Clayton State ranks fifth in rebound margin at plus-2.1. Clayton State doesn’t shoot many 3s averaging 16.4 per game, the third-fewest in the conference. The Lakers shoot just 30.6 percent from 3. Alfonso Davis is one of the best dual-threat players in the league averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
CSU Notes
The Cougars will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since defeating Auburn Montgomery and UNC Pembroke on December 31 and January 4, respectively. ... With the win on Wednesday, the Cougars remain the only PBC team to remain unbeaten at home. ... CSU is 7-0 this season inside the Lumpkin Center. ... The 74 points scored in CSU’s win against Georgia College was the fewest points in a Cougar win since defeating Montevallo 69-68 last season. ... JaCori Payne is averaging 19.9 points over the past nine games. The junior is now fifth in the league in scoring.
Radio
NewsRadio 540 WDAK with CSU Hall of Fame broadcaster Scott Miller on the call.
