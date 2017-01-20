Five-game win streaks on line between Lady Cougars, Clayton State

COLUMBUS – After a quick stop at home, the 16th-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team will be back on the road at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Clayton State in Morrow, Ga.
Last Time Out
An ugly first half kept the game close, but Columbus State shot over 70 percent in the final two quarters to race past Georgia College 81-48 on Wednesday. Gabby Williams led four Lady Cougars in double figures with 14 points.
Howard on the Matchup
“Clayton State is coming off a big win on Wednesday. They are playing really good basketball right now. I want to see us build off the second-half performance against Georgia College and continue to get better every time we step on the court.”
Series History
Saturday will mark the 47th meeting between the programs. Columbus State leads the all-time series 26-22, including a 12-11 mark in Morrow.
Last Meeting
The Lady Cougars wrapped up a second consecutive Peach Belt Conference regular season crown with a 68-59 win at Clayton State last February. Ashley Asouzu pulled down a double-double and Britteny Tatum also ended in double figures in scoring.
About Clayton State
Clayton State (14-3, 6-2 PBC) has won five straight games after Wednesday’s dramatic 63-62 victory over North Georgia. ... Jimecheia Banks knocked down the game-winning shot with 14 seconds remaining to lift the Lakers over UNG. ... Clayton State enters Wednesday night as the league’s third-leading team in scoring at 75.3 points per night. ... Redshirt-senior Tierra Johnson leads the PBC at 18.1 points per game and has scored 20 or more in four of five games during the current winning streak.
CSU Notes
Columbus State (14-1, 8-1) also enters Wednesday’s game on a five-game winning streak. ...The Lady Cougars made 19-of-27 shots in the second half on Wednesday night, as they outscored Georgia College 53-29. ... Wednesday was CSU’s best defensive performance in conference play this season, holding GC to 48 points and 23.7 percent shooting. ... Jasmine Herndon scored a career-best 13 points on Wednesday, becoming the 10th different Lady Cougar to score at least 10 points in a game this season.
Radio
NewsRadio 540 WDAK with CSU Hall of Fame broadcaster Scott Miller on the call.
