Slow start dooms CSU men’s basketball team at Clayton State

MORROW, Ga. – Clayton State jumped on the Columbus State University men’s basketball team early, outscoring the Cougars 23-8 over the first 12 minutes of the game as the Lakers held on for an 86-79 victory Saturday. The Peach Belt Conference game took place inside The Loch.
Arben Camaj had a nice day for the Cougars, scoring 18 points after making 7-of-12 from the floor, including a 4-for-6 mark from 3-point range. The senior also grabbed eight rebounds. JaCori Payne also had 18 for the Cougars.
“We just didn’t bring it from the start, and it cost us,” said CSU head coach Robert Moore. “You can’t come out flat and expect not to get run out of the building. I’m glad that the guys hung in there and showed some heart and didn’t let this game get ugly.”
After Camaj started the game with a layup, Clayton State scored the game’s next 13 points to immediately open up a double-digit lead on the Cougars. Back-to-back 3s from Camaj and Vic Ellis made it 15-8 with 12:35 showing, but the Lakers answered that with a 9-3 run to inch the lead to 25-14 with less than eight remaining in the half.
Down 34-24 with two minutes until halftime, CSU cut into the lead once again. The Cougars got four straight points to make it a six-point game, which was the closest that CSU got to the Lakers for the rest of the game.
In the second half, Clayton State’s lead hovered around the 10-point mark. A John Lambert 3 made it a 51-42 game with under 13 to play, but the Lakers put the game away with 13-2 run that saw the Cougars deficit balloon to 64-44.
Columbus State would finally cut the lead down to single-digits after a Tariq Scott layup. However, Clayton State hung on for the easy win.
As a team, CSU shot 42.4 percent (28-for-66) and went 11-for-28 (39.3 percent) from three. Clayton State shot 50.8 percent (32-for-63) and went 20-for-31 from the free-throw line. The Cougars were just 11-for-15 at the line.
Columbus State will be back in action next week hosting Montevallo at 7:30 p.m.Wednesday at the Lumpkin Center.
