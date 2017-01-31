Cougars Win Defensive Battle

AMERICUS, Ga. – After a nearly two-hour delay to start the game, the Columbus State University men’s basketball team won a 60-54 defensive battle against Georgia Southwestern Monday. The Peach Belt Conference game took place inside the Storm Dome.
The game was delayed due to a scheduling issue with the officials.
“I was really proud in how our guys responded tonight,” said CSU head coach Robert Moore. “We had to overcome something tonight that we couldn’t control and we came out with a victory on the road. Hopefully this is the start of a good run for us to close out the regular season.”
Columbus State (14-5, 7-5 PBC) came out hot outscoring the Hurricanes 11-2 over the first two and a half minutes. The Cougars were hot from long range as Ryan Burnett hit two 3s and Arben Camaj added another to help build the early lead.
Georgia Southwestern (6-13, 4-8) quickly jumped back into the game cutting it to a 13-10 margin with 15:04 left in the opening half.
From there, both teams struggled with the ball as the two teams combined for just four field goals over a five-plus minute stretch. CSU managed to keep control of the lead at 19-16 with less than 10 to play in the half.
Down 21-18, GSW went on an 8-0 run to take a 26-21 lead. CSU went almost five minutes without a point until John Lambert nailed a 3 to make it a two-point game with 4:15 on the clock. Lambert added another one from long distance and Michael Graham added a layup for the final points in the half as the Cougars took a 29-26 lead to the break.
The pace picked up a bit in the second half as the Cougars held a constant lead over the Hurricanes. CSU took a seven-point lead at the 16:42 mark after another Graham layup made it 38-31. However, GSW went on a quick 7-0 spurt to tie the game.
Needing to answer, Columbus State did just that. The Cougars went on a 12-0 run to take a commanding 50-38 lead. Four different players scored during the span including five from Darius Joell.
The lead would remain comfortable throughout the remainder of the game, as GSW never came within five of the Cougars.
Joell had 15 for the Cougars with nine rebounds. Burnett added 11 after going 3-for-6 from the field. A trio of Cougars scored eight.
As a team, CSU shot 32.3 percent (20-for-62) from the field and 33.3 percent (8-for-24) from 3. From the free throw line, the Cougars were 12-for-17 (70.6 percent). The 60 points were the fewest CSU has scored in a game this season.
GSW shot 37 percent (20-for-54) from the field, but made just one of its 17 3-point attempts.
Columbus State will begin a three-game homestand Wednesday against North Georgia. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Comments