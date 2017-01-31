Lady Cougars Run Win Streak to Eight

AMERICUS, Ga. – The 13th-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for an 83-65 win at Georgia Southwestern on Monday night. The Peach Belt Conference contest was played in the Storm Dome.
Alexis Carter finished with 22 points to lead all scorers on the night. Ashley Asouzu added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Gabby Williams turned in 12 and eight. Britteny Tatum made it four starters in double figures with 10 points.
“It’s never easy to go on the road in the Peach Belt and get a victory,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We didn’t have our best tonight, but we made the plays when we had to and kept ourselves on the winning track.”
Columbus State (17-1, 11-1 PBC) trailed just one time on the night, falling behind 7-6 three minutes into the game. Carter scored at the 6:09 mark to put the Lady Cougars back in front and they would lead the rest of the way.
Carter’s basket started an 11-0 CSU run that stretched the advantage to double figures and Tatiana Wayne hit her first of two 3s on the night to put Columbus State up 20-9.
Georgia Southwestern (11-8, 6-6) cut the deficit to five early in the second quarter (21-16). Another CSU run, this time nine straight, pushed the lead out to 14. Asouzu scored the first seven points during the spurt.
Holding a 40-28 lead at halftime, Columbus State had to hold off a strong GSW charge in the third quarter.
The Lady ‘Canes started their rally with seven consecutive points to cut the lead down to just three at 49-46 with two minutes remaining in the quarter. Carter answered with four straight points, but GSW buried a 3-pointer to get back within four.
Tatum answered with a 3 of her own on the final possession of the quarter to jumpstart the run that put the game away for the Lady Cougars.
Williams knocked down another long ball to open the fourth and the lead was in double figures the rest of the way.
CSU shot 43.6 percent (34-for-78) for the game and made 7-of-17 3-pointers. The Lady Cougars picked up 25 points off of 24 GSW turnovers.
Georgia Southwestern finished at 47.1 percent (24-for-51), knocking down 8-of-15 attempts from outside.
Columbus State will now return home for a three-game home stand. The Lady Cougars will take on North Georgia on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Lumpkin Center.
