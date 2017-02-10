No. 6 CSU men’s tennis team sweeps Morehouse

COLUMBUS – The sixth-ranked Columbus State University men’s tennis team improved to 4-0 after sweeping Morehouse on Friday afternoon. The nonconference match took place at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center.
The Cougars won all but three games in three doubles matches. The top spot was the only place Morehouse found wins, but 16th-ranked KP Pannu and Zach Whaanga had no trouble in winning the match 8-3. Maceij Kierkus and Matel Avram swept at second doubles, as did No. 3 Jorge Vargas and Shao-Yu Yu won 8-0.
Columbus State won all six singles matches handily. Yu (third singles), Avram (fourth) and 39th-ranked Vargas (fifth) all swept 6-0, 6-0. At first singles, 47th-ranked Whaanga won 6-3, 6-3. Paul Sprengelmeijer lost just one game at second singles winning 6-1, 6-0, while Kierkus played his first singles match of the year at the sixth spot walking away with a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Columbus State will be off for a week before taking on eighth-ranked Lynn on Friday, Feb. 17. The match will take place in Savannah at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. #47 Zach Whaanga (C) def. Everette Reese (M) 6-3, 6-3
2. Paul Sprengelmeijer (C) def. Justin Sample (M) 6-1, 6-0
3. Shao-Yu Yu (C) def. Rasheed Slade (M) 6-0, 6-0
4. Matei Avram (C) def. Terrell Green (M) 6-0, 6-0
5. #39 Jorge Vargas (C) def. Ziha Meghoo-Peddie (M) 6-0, 6-0
6. Maciej Kierkus (C) def. Zakai Meghoo-Peddie (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1. #16 KP Pannu/Zach Whaanga (C) def. Everette Reese/Justin Sample (M) 8-3
2. Maciej Kierkus/Matei Avram (C) def. Rasheed Slade/Terrell Green (M) 8-0
3. Jorge Vargas/Shao-Yu Yu (C) def. Ziha Meghoo-Peddie/Zakai Meghoo-Peddie (M) 8-0
