CSU’s Asouzu earns second Player of the Week nod in four weeks

AUGUSTA, Ga. – For the second time in four weeks, Columbus State University women’s basketball player Ashley Asouzu was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Asouzu also picked up the honor back on January 23.
The senior had a week to remember for the Lady Cougars. Asouzu averaged 20.3 points and 12.3 rebounds over three games for CSU, helping the Lady Cougars clinch the PBC West division championship.
Wednesday against Clayton State, Asouzu became the 11th player in program history to cross the 1,000-point mark. She also jumped into the top-10 in PBC history in career rebounds.
Asouzu is currently CSU’s second-leading scorer at 14.8 points per game and rebounder at 9.3 per night. She ranks 12th in the league in scoring and fifth on the glass. With double-doubles on Wednesday and Saturday, Asouzu now has nine for the season.
Asouzu and the Lady Cougars return to action on Wednesday night for a nonconference game at Auburn Montgomery. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Comments