CSU men’s golf team in 10th after first day in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – Kicking off the 2017 spring season, the 21st-ranked Columbus State University is in 10th place after the opening two rounds at the Matlock Collegiate Classic Monday. The tournament is being played at Lone Palm Golf Club.
Columbus State carded a team score of 585 Monday after rounds of 290 and 295. The Cougars are nine-over par.
Top-ranked West Florida (553) and fifth-ranked Nova Southeastern (554) are running away from the field after the opening day. Second-ranked Lynn (566), fourth-ranked Barry (572) and eighth-ranked North Alabama (576) round out the top five.
The 15-team field features seven of the top eight teams in the country and 11 ranked teams overall.
Freshman Cole Cruickshank led the Cougars with rounds of 71 and 72, tied for 18th place.
Fellow freshman Philipp Matlari is tied for 39th after rounds of 72 and 75, and K.J. Lee is one shot back of Maltari after a 73 and 75.
Columbus State will wrap up the tournament with round three Tuesday morning.
