Lady Cougars head to Auburn Montgomery

COLUMBUS – In a rare February nonconference matchup, the fifth-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team will travel to Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Last Time Out
Columbus State (22-1) led by 10 at halftime and cruised to a 72-53 win at Montevallo on Saturday. Ashley Asouzu set a new career-high with 24 points and matched her career-best with 16 rebounds.
Howard on the Matchup
“With just three games left in the regular season, we need to be closing in on our best basketball of the season. Wednesday is another opportunity to step on the court and continue to get better.”
Series History
Columbus State is perfect in two all-time meetings against Auburn Montgomery, including a win earlier this season. The Lady Cougars won in their only trip to AUM in December of 2014.
Last Meeting
CSU held the Warhawks to just 22.2 percent shooting in the game, defeating AUM 86-44 on New Year’s Eve. Britteny Tatum led all scorers with 22 points, while Asouzu finished with 18 points and 16 boards.
About Auburn Montgomery
AUM (5-19) enters Wednesday night’s contest on a five-game losing streak after a narrow five-point loss to Middle Georgia on Monday.
The Warhawks’ last victory came on January 21 against Selma University.
Auburn Montgomery is scoring just 58.0 points per game this season, while allowing opponents 74.5 per night.
Kaylan Withrow leads the Warhawks at 14.8 points per game.
CSU Notes
Columbus State currently owns the seventh-longest win streak in Division II, as the Lady Cougars have won 13 straight games.
Ashley Asouzu was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 20.3 points and 12.3 rebounds last week.
CSU is a perfect 6-0 this season against nonconference opponents, and the Lady Cougars are 21-1 over the last three years in the regular season against out of conference competition.
Keyrra Gillespie averaged 7.3 assists per game in three wins last week. The senior is 12th in the country, dishing out 6.0 per night this season.
Comments