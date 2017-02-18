Columbus State baseball team falls to walk-off blast in 10th

WINGATE, N.C. – Wingate hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Columbus State University baseball team 8-7 Saturday at Ron Christopher Field in Wingate, N.C.
The Cougars (4-5) held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before running into trouble. After CSU starter Brandon Koehler got the first two outs, the next seven Bulldogs reached base as Wingate scored six runs in the inning. WU had two run-scoring doubles as well as a triple.
Columbus State didn’t fade, however, answering in the eighth. Turner Vincent and Miles Cameron reached base to start the inning with Mason McClellan following with a RBI single to make it 6-4. Grant Berry made it a one-run game later in the inning with a single of his own. However, CSU stranded two runners.
CSU needed heroics in the ninth trailing by one. Tyler Fichter earned a four-pitch walk to lead off things before stealing second and moving to third on a groundout. With two outs, Cameron stepped to the plate and gave the Cougars the lead with one swing of the bat as he homered to right-center.
Heading to the bottom of the ninth with a 7-6 lead, Cougars closer Kolton Ingram was greeted with a double to right field and then walked the next two hitters. A wild pitch tied the game before Ingram worked out of the jam. The sophomore struck out two batters and got a liner to end the inning.
CSU got a single in the 10th, but a double play erased the scoring chance, sending the game to the bottom half of the inning. Wingate got the walkoff homer during the first at-bat to even the weekend series.
Columbus State used the long ball to its advantage early as Mason and Patrick McClellan hit solo homers. Mason started the scoring in the second pulling one to left field, while Patrick went to left-center to start off the fifth. CSU made it 3-0 in the sixth after a two-out rally. Gerrio Rahming was hit by a pitch before Berry doubled to left chasing home Rahming all the way from first.
Mason McClellan had a great day at the plate going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Berry was 3-for-5 driving in two as well.
Wingate’s comeback ruined a good start from Koehler. Koehler tossed 6.2 innings allowing five runs on five hits. He struck out eight while struggling with his command walking four. Robert Hayes pitched 1.1 scoreless innings while Ingram (0-1) took his first loss of the season.
Columbus State and Wingate will close the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
