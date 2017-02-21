No. 5 Lady Cougars set to close out regular season

COLUMBUS – The 2016-17 regular season wraps up on Wednesday for the Columbus State University women’s basketball team as the Lady Cougars host Georgia Southwestern for Senior Night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Lumpkin Center.
The Lady Cougars will recognize six seniors during a ceremony following their game.
Last Time Out
Columbus State (24-1, 17-1 PBC) used strong first and third quarters to pull away for a 69-61 victory at North Georgia on Saturday. Alexis Carter netted a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead CSU. Britteny Tatum and Tatiana Wayne each finished with 12 points.
Howard on the Matchup
“It’s important that we close out the regular season on a high note. Georgia Southwestern played us extremely tough in the first game and we know we will get their best shot again.”
Series History
With a win earlier this season, the Lady Cougars are now 23-4 all-time against Georgia Southwestern. CSU has won 10 straight in the series, with its last loss coming in February of 2012. GSW has not won in Columbus since the 92-93 season.
Last Meeting
Columbus State led by just three points late in the third quarter, but pulled away early in the fourth for an 83-65 win in Americus in January. Carter led for Lady Cougars in double figures with 22 points.
About Georgia Southwestern
Georgia Southwestern (13-12, 8-10) has struggled over its last 10 games, posting a 2-8 record after starting the season 11-4 ... GSW sits near the bottom of the PBC in scoring overall at 64.1 points per night, but the Lady ‘Canes are the top 3-point shooting team at 32.8 percent ... Georgia Southwestern also gets to the free throw line more than any other team in the conference, attempting 23 per game ... Senior Va’Queshia Hall leads GSW in scoring at 10.4 points per game.
CSU Notes
The Lady Cougars enter Wednesday night a perfect 12-0 at home this season. A win would mark the third straight undefeated regular season for CSU on its home floor ... Saturday’s eight-point win at North Georgia was just the second victory this season for the Lady Cougars inside single digits ... Columbus State is currently fifth in the country in scoring margin, outscoring opponents by an average of 20.9 points ... CSU will recognize six seniors on Wednesday night. Over the last four years, the Lady Cougars have posted an overall record of 101-17.
Radio/Internet
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 540 WDAK and streamed on CougarSportsTV.
Comments