CSU Lady Cougars look to cap off perfect home season

Columbus State University’s women’s basketball team will play its season finale today at 5:30 in the Lumpkin Center, hoping to cap off a perfect 12-0 home schedule and end the regular season at 25-1.
The Lady Cougars, who are 24-1 overall and 17-1 in the Peach Belt Conference, will face Georgia Southwestern.
"It's important that we close out the regular season on a high note,” Coach Anita Howard said. “Georgia Southwestern played us extremely tough in the first game and we know we will get their best shot again."
Georgia Southwestern (13-12, 8-10) has struggled over its last 10 games, posting a 2-8 record after starting the season 11-4.
The Lady Cougars enter Wednesday night a perfect 12-0 at home this season. A win would mark the third straight undefeated regular season for CSU on its home floor.
Columbus State is currently fifth in the country in scoring margin, outscoring opponents by an average of 20.9 points.
Over the last four years, the Lady Cougars have posted an overall record of 101-17.
The men’s basketball team’s season finale, also against Georgia Southwestern, will follow the women’s at 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars are currently in limbo with their postseason berth in a six-team jumble. CSU (17-8, 10-8 PBC) is in three-way tie for third place with Young Harris and Clayton State.
Wednesday's games will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 540 WDAK and streamed on CougarSportsTV.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments