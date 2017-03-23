CSU’s Anita Howard named Georgia College Women’s Coach of the Year

ATLANTA — Columbus State University head women’s basketball coach Anita Howard was named the John “Whack” Hyder Georgia College Women’s Coach of the Year. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The winners were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s board of selectors, which based its decisions on season-long performances.
Howard is the second Lady Cougars head coach to earn the yearly honor. Jonathan Norton was selected as the Coach of the Year in 2015. Longtime CSU men’s coach and athletic director Herbert Greene was the men’s recipient in 2005.
In her first season with the Lady Cougars, Howard led CSU to Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships. The Lady Cougars then picked up a Southeast Region championship and appeared in their first Elite Eight since 2001.
Columbus State ended the season with a 31-2 record, tying the program’s single-season record for wins. The Lady Cougars led the country in field goal percentage defense and rebounds per game this season and ranked among the top 10 in seven other categories.
Howard was already recognized this season as the Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year.
