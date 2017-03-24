CSU’s Alexis Carter earns All-American honor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In her first season in a Lady Cougars uniform, Columbus State University women’s basketball player Alexis Carter was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-American Third Team. Voting for the teams was conducted by the NCAA Division II sports information directors from institutions and conference offices.
Carter was the only Peach Belt Conference player selected among the three teams and becomes just the fourth player in Lady Cougars history to earn All-American laurels.
The Atlanta native starred for the Lady Cougars this season, leading CSU in points, rebounds, blocks and steals. She wrapped up the season averaging 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds, both of which rank among the top 10 single-season totals in program history. Carter also set the single-season record for blocks with 105 after Tuesday’s Elite Eight contest against Virginia Union.
The junior was a First Team All-PBC and All-Southeast Region selection this season, and was named the PBC co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The only non-senior in the CSU starting lineup, Carter helped the Lady Cougars match the single-season record for wins with a 31-2 overall mark and their third regional championship and Elite Eight appearance.
The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
