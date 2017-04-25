Columbus State hall of fame to induct four members of 2017 class

Four new members of the Columbus State University Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Friday, and two supporters will be honored with awards during the invitation-only dinner and ceremony, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Country Club of Columbus.
The hall’s Class of 2017 comprises Scott Clark (golf, 1989-93), Shelisia Crawford (track and field, 2010-12), Keith Daugherty (baseball, 1992-95) and Mark Immelman (golf, 1991-95). Dr. Champ Baker of the Hughston Clinic and retired CSU president Frank Brown are the 2017 winners of the CSU athletics department’s two most prestigious annual awards.
Scott Clark
Clark, a four-time All-American, helped the Cougars win the 1992 NCAA Division II men’s golf championship. CSU never finished lower than second at the national tournament during his career.
He also was a two-time Academic All-American, a member of the 1993 Peach Belt Conference championship team and an all-conference selection.
Shelisia Crawford
Crawford is considered the best sprinter in CSU history. She holds eight school records, including the 100 meters and 200 meters.
She is a four-time All-American. Three of those honors came in the 100 meters. Her fourth came as a member of the Lady Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team that finished third at the 2012 NCAA Division II women’s track and field championships.
Keith Daugherty
Daugherty is a two-time, first-team All-American. He helped lead the baseball program to its first Peach Belt Conference tournament title in 1994. The Cougars advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament in 1992 and 1994 with Daugherty in the lineup.
He is considered one of the most productive hitters in CSU history, ranking among the school’s top 10 in the following career categories: second in total bases (441), third in RBIs (179), fourth in home runs (39), sixth in runs (160), sixth in hits (268) and sixth in doubles (50). In PBC history, his career totals are 12th in home runs and 14th in RBIs.
As a third baseman his senior season, Daugherty hit .407 with 90 hits, 16 doubles, 59 RBIs and a conference-leading 15 home runs.
Mark Immelman
Immelman is one of the most decorated golfers in CSU history. He earned three All-American designations and an honorable mention for his other season. He helped the Cougars win the NCAA Division II men’s golf championship in 1992 and 1994 and second place in 1993.
He was the Peach Belt Conference 1994 Player of the Year after winning the individual title at the PBC tournament then finishing second in the national tournament. He also is a two-time Academic All-American.
Other honorees
The 2017 Sonny Clements Athletic Director’s Award goes to Baker. The award recognizes someone who has helped strengthen the CSU athletics department. Clements was the institution’s first athletics director.
According to CSU’s news release, Baker has been among the athletics department’s biggest supporters for nearly 30 years. Baker, chairman of the Hughston Foundation, has served as team physician for CSU.
"Knowing that Dr. Baker and his outstanding colleagues at the world- renowned Hughston Clinic are a part of our team clearly states our commitment to the health and welfare of our student athletes,” CSU athletics director Todd Reeser said in the news release. “Dr. Baker has been a common thread through many years of athletic success at CSU, and it is highly appropriate that we recognize Dr. Baker for his generous and caring support.”
The 2017 Herbert Greene Golden Cougar Award goes to Brown. Greene was athletics director and head men’s basketball coach for the Cougars. The award recognizes someone who has shown dedication and support for CSU student athletes and the athletics department through exemplary service, leadership and financial support.
“During Dr. Brown’s tenure as the university’s president (1988-2008), he attended countless sporting events both home and away while clapping, yelling and being one of the Cougars’ biggest fans,” the news release says. “He knew all the student athletes’ names and the sports they played. He can still be found sneaking in the stands to watch the Cougars play even now that is retired.”
