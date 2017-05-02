CSU women’s tennis team advances to Round of 16

COLUMBUS – The fourth-ranked and top-seeded Columbus State University women’s tennis team is returning to the NCAA Round of 16 for the sixth straight season after a 5-1 victory over No. 28 and fourth-seeded Francis Marion on Tuesday at the John W. Walden CSU Tennis Complex.
Columbus State (24-2) has reached the Round of 16 in each season since 2012 and will make its ninth overall appearance. CSU faces No. 35 Mercyhurst at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
“This group of seniors has been very special,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “To get to the Round of 16 in all four years of their career is an outstanding accomplishment, but we still have one more goal in front of us we want to achieve.”
The Lady Cougars worked quickly to start doubles play on Tuesday, as Camila Tobar and Kirsa Utech rolled at second doubles to an 8-1 win.
Giorgia Vitale and Rachael Williams followed suit at the third spot, turning in an 8-4 victory to push the score to 2-0.
The match went the distance at first singles, but Francis Marion (14-9) came out on top 9-8 (7-4) in the tiebreak to snatch away the final point.
Needing three singles matches to advance, 49th-ranked Beatriz Leon fell behind 0-3 to start her match at fifth singles, but rallied back and won the next 12 games for a 6-3, 6-0 win to get the ball rolling.
Forty-third-ranked Camila Tobar followed shortly thereafter with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at fourth singles to pull the Lady Cougars within one match of the win.
Olivera Tadijin finished it off for CSU with a 6-2, 6-4 win at the sixth spot. The senior was behind 1-4 in the second set before reeling off five straight games to send the Lady Cougars on to the next round.
No. 19 Lopez was up a set when play was stopped, while Utech and No. 27 Vitale were down a set and battling in the second.
Singles competition
1. Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) vs. No. 22 Samantha Koelliker (FMU_W) 3-6, 5-6, unfinished
2. No. 27 Giorgia Vitale (CSU-W) vs. Eva Lieben (FMU_W) 2-6, 5-5, unfinished
3. No. 19 Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) vs. Marie Krueger (FMU_W) 6-4, 2-1, unfinished
4. No. 43 Camila Tobar (CSU-W) def. Sofia Henning (FMU_W) 6-0, 6-1
5. No. 49 Beatriz Leon (CSU-W) def. Anna Wintrich (FMU_W) 6-3, 6-0
6. Olivera Tadijin (CSU-W) def. Theresa Hammerschlag (FMU_W) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles competition
1. Samantha Koelliker/Marie Krueger (FMU_W) def. No. 5 Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU-W) 9-8 (7-4)
2. Camila Tobar/Kirsa Utech (CSU-W) def. Eva Lieben/Anilu Barraza Araiza (FMU_W) 8-1
3. Giorgia Vitale/Rachael Williams (CSU-W) def. Sofia Henning/Anna Wintrich (FMU_W) 8-4
