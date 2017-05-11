CSU women’s tennis team falls in D-II quarterfinals

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A great season came to a close for the fourth-ranked Columbus State University women’s tennis team Thursday morning with a 5-0 loss to third-ranked Lynn. The national quarterfinal match was played at Sanlando Park.
The Lady Cougars close out the season at 25-3 overall, the third-highest win total in 16 seasons under head coach Evan Isaacs. They also matched the deepest run in program history, reaching the quarterfinals for the fifth time.
“I’m extremely proud of what these ladies have accomplished this season,” Isaacs said. “We ran into a really good Lynn team today, but to be one of the final eight teams in the country is an outstanding feat.”
Lynn raced out to the early edge on Thursday, taking all three doubles matches.
Fifth-ranked Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez put up a strong fight at first doubles, but fell 8-6 against the third-ranked Barry tandem. Camila Tobar and Kirsa Utech dropped an 8-4 decision against the 11th-ranked duo and Giorgia Vitale and Rachael Williams fell 9-7 at third doubles.
Lynn wrapped up the match with wins at the first and second singles spots. Utech fell 6-1, 6-1 against the seventh-ranked player in the country and Vitale lost 6-4, 6-2 to seal the match.
CSU was down a set at three, four and five, but Olivera Tadijin was up a set in the sixth position.
Singles
1. No. 7 Grace Mpassy (LYNNW) def. Kirsa Utech 6-1, 6-1
2. Rosalie Willig (LYNNW) def. No. 27 Giorgia Vitale 6-4, 6-2
3. No. 30 Diana Bogolii (LYNNW) vs. No. 19 Beatriz Lopez; match was unfinished: 6-2, 4-3
4. Stefanie Stemmer (LYNNW) vs. No. 43 Camila Tobar; match was unfinished: 6-3, 1-4
5. Martina Gledacheva (LYNNW) vs. No. 49 Beatriz Leon; match was unfinished: 6-0, 4-5
6. Tereza Hejlova (LYNNW) vs. Olivera Tadijin; match was unfinished: 4-6, 5-4
Doubles
1. No. 3 Rosalie Willig and Stefanie Stemmer (LYNNW) def. No. 5 Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez 8-6
2. No. 11 Grace Mpassy and Diana Bogolii (LYNNW) def. Camila Tobar and Kirsa Utech 8-4
3. Tereza Hejlova and Martina Gledacheva (LYNNW) def. Giorgia Vitale and Rachael Williams 9-7
