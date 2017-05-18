CSU men’s track team earns 13 All-Region honors

NEW ORLEANS – The Columbus State University men’s track & field program was recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association with 13 All-Southeast Region selections.
The Cougars had the second-most selections among Peach Belt Conference schools, trailing only UNC Pembroke’s 14.
Xavier Matthews led the way for the Cougars, garnering three All-Region selections. The junior tallied individual honors in the 100 and 200 meters, along with recognition in the 4x100 relay. Matthews now has seven All-Region honors in his career.
Nate Blackmon, Jalen Tolbert and Caleb Williams were also All-Region selections in the 4x100.
Tolbert, Isaiah Lay, Christopher Miles and Quincy Smith were part of the CSU 4x400 relay team that was named All-Southeast Region. Smith added an All-Region honor in the 400 meters as well.
Lay and Tolbert have now been recognized in three and four seasons, respectively, while Smith has tallied four awards in two years.
Peter Bennett and Nathan Chapman rounded out the All-Region student-athletes, with both doing so in the pole vault.
The Cougars are gearing up for the NCAA Championship May 25-27 in Bradenton, Fla. CSU will be competing in the 4x100 relay and Matthews will represent the Cougars in the 100 meters.
Comments