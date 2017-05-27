Xavier Matthews becomes first CSU men’s track All-American

BRADENTON, Fla. — Columbus State University sprinter Xavier Matthews became the school’s first men’s track and field athlete to earn All-American honors with a sixth-place finish in the 100 meters on Saturday night at the Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The last of eight to qualify for the finals, Matthews crossed the line in 10.54 seconds.
The Cougars 400 relay team had a disappointing Saturday night, mishandling an exchange in the finals. The Cougars still finished as one of the top eight teams in the country.
This national championship appearance marked the first for the CSU track & field program since 2012 and first for the men since 2010.
