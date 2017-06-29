123 CSU athletes make Peach Belt Presidential Honor Roll

Columbus State University’s athletes made up a hefty portion of the 2017 Peach Belt Presidential Honor Roll. 123 student-athletes were recognized for having a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the academic year. That’s up from last year, when CSU had 119 athletes make the grade.
All student-athletes with a GPA from 3.0 to 3.24 are Presidential Scholars. Bronze Scholars are 3.25 to 3.49, Silver 3.50 to 3.74 and Gold Scholars are those with a 3.75 to 4.00.
Columbus State announced in a press release that it had 31 Gold Scholars, 19 Silver Scholars, 27 Bronze Scholars and 46 Presidential Scholars.
The Lady Cougar soccer team had the most honorees, with 19 student-athletes recognized, followed by the baseball, softball, and both the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams. The women’s golf team had all six members placed on the roll for the second year in a row.
Here are the names of all the honorees:
Gold Scholars: Tehgan Anguilm, Charles Asouzu, Claire Belay, Jacob Boccucci, Amber Braswell, Riley Clark, Rachel Dixon, Sarah Grace Drop, Hugrun Elvarsdottir, Tatiana Forester, Megan Frame, Jastonie Hill, Hannah Holland, Olivia Ivings, Austin Kidd, Maciej Kierkus, Narshanda Malone, Amanda Murphy, Adianna Ortiz, KP Pannu, Andrea Skipor, Helen Snavely, Keyle Snyder, Malaisia Stallworth, Dara Staton, Kristin Studds, Savanna Turvy, Kirsa Utech, Giorgia Vitale, Erin Wilder, Chaz Wilson
Silver Scholars: Matei Avram, Sydney Barker, Tyler Cadenhead, Wright Calhoun, Alan Carter, Harley Dawson, Brianna Dent, Angel Gray, Lake Hart, Abby King, Caleb Kutsche, Jarrod Little, Philipp Matlari, Chris Oswald, Nicole Pollzzie, Angelica Tabares, Jorge Vargas, Rachael Williams, Caleb Williams
Bronze Scholars: Nathan Chapman, Noah Churchwell, Nicole Corcione, Tyler Fichter, Jasmine Herndon, Bailey Hochgertle, Noah Hollis, Mandy Janowitz, Morgan Jones, Allie Kelley, Beatriz Leon, Kaitlynn Lewis, Anna Meleshkina, Chris Miles, Cody Mimbs, Brooke Nail, Saravinder Pannu, Gerrio Rahming, Sabrina Rodgers, Monttez Shackelford, Flo Spano, Calli Star, Tim Thompson, Jalen Tolbert, Asia Vetter, Zach Whaanga, Matt Zerbel
Presidential Scholars: Josh Barbee, Zach Benjamin, Paige Betsill, JoJo Beyer, Jordan Booker, Delaney Borror, Markis Boyd, Kayleigh Briant, Linette Cepeda, William Chandler, Shanila Chapman, Austin Collins, Cole Cruickshank, Bryce Delevie, Darby Demarest, Jaunia Everett, Autumn Evilsizer, McKenzie Fagioli, Kristy Gash, Michael Graham, Robert Hayes, Mary Horne, Courtenay James, Olivia Jarrell, Ariel Johnson, Jalen Latta, Kelsey Lawrence, K.J. Lee, Jayleisha McHenry, Kennedy Montgomery, JaCori Payne, Tyler Rabren, Lee Anne Rees, Brandon Robinson, Kia Smith, Paul Sprengelmeijer, Olivera Tadijin, Britteny Tatum, Dylan Tomlin, Gideon van der Vyver, Keeli Waugh, Tatiana Wayne, Drew Webb, Grace Wilcox, Eboni Williams, Tierra Wright
