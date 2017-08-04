CSU soccer team will start season ranked third in the country

The Columbus State University women’s soccer team will begin their 2017 ranked third in the country, according to results from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
Ranked ahead of CSU in NCAA Division II are Western Washington University in first and Grand Valley State University in second
CSU and Grand Valley State open the season Sept. 1 with a game in Louisville, Ky.
The CSU Lady Cougars made a run at the 2016 title but fell during the national semifinals to Grand Valley State. Columbus State was 5-1 overall in 2016 against ranked teams.
