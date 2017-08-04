Brooke Nall during a 2016 CSU versus Armstrong soccer game
Brooke Nall during a 2016 CSU versus Armstrong soccer game Ledger-Enquirer
Brooke Nall during a 2016 CSU versus Armstrong soccer game Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus State University

CSU soccer team will start season ranked third in the country

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 04, 2017 2:01 PM

The Columbus State University women’s soccer team will begin their 2017 ranked third in the country, according to results from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

Ranked ahead of CSU in NCAA Division II are Western Washington University in first and Grand Valley State University in second

CSU and Grand Valley State open the season Sept. 1 with a game in Louisville, Ky.

The CSU Lady Cougars made a run at the 2016 title but fell during the national semifinals to Grand Valley State. Columbus State was 5-1 overall in 2016 against ranked teams.

For a full schedule of games this season, click here.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field

Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field 1:00

Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field
Video: Columbus State coach Robert Moore previews upcoming season 0:40

Video: Columbus State coach Robert Moore previews upcoming season
Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 1:01

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person

View More Video