CSU women’s soccer team ready for final home match

COLUMBUS – The 15th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team will play its final home match of the regular season on Saturday, hosting ninth-ranked Flagler. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Walden Soccer Complex.
Saturday is Homecoming for Columbus State University with activities to be held at halftime of the match. It is also Senior Day for the Lady Cougars, who will recognize Hugrun Elvarsdottir and Cassandra Wade.
Last Time Out
Columbus State (11-1-0, 7-1-0) scored once in each half on its way to a 2-0 victory over Belmont Abbey on Wednesday. Riley Clark scored her 10th goal of the season less than five minutes into the match and Cassandra Wade doubled the score in the early stages of the second half.
Entlich on the Matchup
“Flagler is a very talented side. They are very good at every position on the field and have been great all season. We know that we are going to need our very best right from the opening kickoff if we want to get a result.”
Last Meeting
Tehgan Anguilm got the scoring started with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and CSU added two more in the final five minutes of the first half as the Lady Cougars picked up a 5-0 win at Flagler last October. Hugrun Elvarsdottir, Olivia Jarrell and Cassandra Wade all scored in the win.
Series History
CSU and Flagler have meet each of the last eight seasons, with the Lady Cougars winning all eight matches. Columbus State has outscored the Saints 23-2 all time.
About Flagler
Flagler (12-0-2, 5-0-2) is in the midst of its best season in program history with an unbeaten record through 14 matches.
The only two blemishes on the ledger for the Saints are draws against Young Harris (1-1) and UNC Pembroke (2-2), both on the road.
The Saints are scoring 2.71 goals per match, the third-best mark in the Peach Belt Conference.
Sophomore Charlene Nowotny and Fio Fustagno lead the Saints in scoring with 11 and 10 goals on the season, respectively.
CSU Notes
A victory on Saturday would secure at least a share of the regular season PBC title for the Lady Cougars, which would be their fifth in a row.
A win would also guarantee the Lady Cougars a home game in the quarterfinal round of the PBC Tournament.
The two goals scored in Wednesday’s win over Belmont Abbey matched the lowest output of the season for the Lady Cougars.
Despite that, CSU still leads the country at 5.0 goals per game.
Comments