Columbus State players come off the bench to celebrate a big lead over Virginia Union after the first quarter during Tuesday’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight basketball game at Ohio Dominican University’s Alumni Hall in Columbus, Oh.
Columbus State players come off the bench to celebrate a big lead over Virginia Union after the first quarter during Tuesday’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight basketball game at Ohio Dominican University’s Alumni Hall in Columbus, Oh. Barbara J. Perenic Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus State players come off the bench to celebrate a big lead over Virginia Union after the first quarter during Tuesday’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight basketball game at Ohio Dominican University’s Alumni Hall in Columbus, Oh. Barbara J. Perenic Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus State University

CSU women’s basketball team second in PBC preseason poll

From CSU Sports Information

October 26, 2017 3:49 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Winners of three straight Peach Belt Conference championships, the Columbus State University women’s basketball team was voted second in the league’s preseason poll released on Thursday. The poll was voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Columbus State received four first-place votes, five for second place, one third and one fourth-place nod for 111 total points.

Lander (116) edged out the Lady Cougars for the preseason favorite position. Francis Marion (98), Clayton State (90) and North Georgia (77) rounded out the top five.

The Lady Cougars are coming off a 31-2 season with PBC regular season and tournament championships. Columbus State later captured its first Southeast Region crown since 2001 and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Reigning Southeast Region and PBC Coach of the Year Anita Howard returns five players from last year’s team. The Lady Cougars added 11 players during the offseason, including Machala Raymonville from Armstrong State who was named to the preseason All-PBC team on Tuesday.

Columbus State opens the regular season Nov. 15 on its home floor against defending South Region champion West Florida. Prior to that, the Lady Cougars will play an exhibition at Florida State on Nov. 5.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field

    Columbus State University baseball fans will walk into a renovated and seemingly brand new stadium Wednesday when the Cougars host Albany State in Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.

Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field

Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field 1:00

Video: Columbus State set to unveil $1.2 million renovation of Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field
Video: Columbus State coach Robert Moore previews upcoming season 0:40

Video: Columbus State coach Robert Moore previews upcoming season
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

View More Video