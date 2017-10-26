CSU women’s basketball team second in PBC preseason poll

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Winners of three straight Peach Belt Conference championships, the Columbus State University women’s basketball team was voted second in the league’s preseason poll released on Thursday. The poll was voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.
Columbus State received four first-place votes, five for second place, one third and one fourth-place nod for 111 total points.
Lander (116) edged out the Lady Cougars for the preseason favorite position. Francis Marion (98), Clayton State (90) and North Georgia (77) rounded out the top five.
The Lady Cougars are coming off a 31-2 season with PBC regular season and tournament championships. Columbus State later captured its first Southeast Region crown since 2001 and advanced to the Elite Eight.
Reigning Southeast Region and PBC Coach of the Year Anita Howard returns five players from last year’s team. The Lady Cougars added 11 players during the offseason, including Machala Raymonville from Armstrong State who was named to the preseason All-PBC team on Tuesday.
Columbus State opens the regular season Nov. 15 on its home floor against defending South Region champion West Florida. Prior to that, the Lady Cougars will play an exhibition at Florida State on Nov. 5.
