CSU women’s soccer team prepped for Peach Belt semifinal vs. Flagler

COLUMBUS – The 10th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team continues its postseason journey on Friday with a Peach Belt Conference Tournament semifinal match against No. 18 Flagler. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga.
Game Links
Last Time Out
Maddy Peterson netted the opening goal and Columbus State (14-2-0) added four more in the second half of a 5-0 victory over Lander Tuesday. Peterson scored twice in the win, while Meghan Cottingham, Olivia Jarrell and Cassandra Wade each found the back of the net as well.
Entlich on the Matchup
“Flagler is a very good team. We played really well against them at our place, but we know how dangerous and explosive they are. Every game is magnified at this time of year, so we know we need to be sharp for the full 90 minutes.”
Last Meeting
Columbus State carved up the Flagler defense in a 5-1 victory over the Saints two weeks ago. Riley Clark and Olivia Jarrell each tallied a pair of goals in the win, as the Lady Cougars outshot FC 28-7.
Series History
Columbus State and Flagler are meeting in the postseason for the first time on Friday. The Lady Cougars have won all nine regular season meetings between the two programs, outscoring the Saints 28-3.
About Flagler
Flagler (15-1-2) is in the midst of its best season as a program and secured the third seed in the PBC Tournament.
The Saints won a PBC quarterfinal match for the first time in program history on Tuesday, defeating Young Harris 1-0 in overtime.
FC is averaging 2.56 goals per match this season and holding opponents to less than one goal per contest.
Charlene Nowotny (14 goals, 8 assists) and Fio Fustagno (11 goals, 5 assists) have led the Flagler offense this season.
CSU Notes
The Lady Cougars are appearing in the PBC semifinals for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons.
CSU is 10-1-0 all-time in the semifinal round of the conference tournament, including a 3-1 victory over Armstrong State last season.
Olivia Jarrell crossed a milestone on Tuesday, setting a new program single-season record with 44 points.
With two goals Tuesday, Maddy Peterson became the ninth different Lady Cougar to net at least two goals in a match this season.
