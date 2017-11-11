CSU women’s soccer team set for second round of NCAAs

COLUMBUS – The NCAA Tournament starts on Sunday for the 10th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team, as the Lady Cougars take on 19th-ranked Flagler. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Walden Soccer Complex.
Last Time Out
Columbus State (15-3-0) outshot UNC Pembroke 25-4, but fell 1-0 in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship last Sunday.
Entlich on the Matchup
“We’ve already seen Flagler twice this season and we know how good they are. They have some special players that make things happen all over the field and we have to be strong in our efforts if we want to advance.”
Last Meeting
CSU got an early goal courtesy of the Flagler defense and added two more in the second half from Riley Clark for a 3-1 win in the PBC semifinals last Friday. The Lady Cougars got off 26 shots to just nine for the Saints.
Series History
With two victories this season, Columbus State is now 10-0-0 all-time against Flagler. This is the first meeting between the two in NCAA Tournament play.
About Flagler
Flagler (16-2-2) is in its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
The Saints advanced to Sunday’s second round after a 3-0 victory over Limestone on Friday.
Charlene Nowotny scored the first two goals for the Saints, upping her season total to 16.
Fio Fustagno has 11 goals this season, as she and Nowotny have combined for more than half of the Saints’ tallies.
CSU Notes
Sunday will begin Columbus State’s 12th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and fourth straight season with a home match in the second round.
The Lady Cougars are 18-7-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, and 7-0-2 in second round contests.
Riley Clark has had tremendous success against Flagler this season, netting a pair of goals in both matches.
Clark and Olivia Jarrell each rank in the top 10 in all of Division II in points per match.
