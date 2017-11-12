CSU women’s soccer team advances to Southeast Region final

COLUMBUS – For the third time this season, the 10th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team got the best of 19th-ranked Flagler, winning 3-0 on Sunday. The NCAA Tournament second-round match was played at the Walden Soccer Complex.
The victory sends the Lady Cougars into the Southeast Region final for the fourth consecutive season. Columbus State (16-3-0) will take on second-ranked and top-seeded Carson-Newman on Friday in Jefferson City, Tenn.
“We did a great job getting the first goal and keeping up the pressure on Flagler today,” head coach Jay Entlich said. “We knew that we needed big minutes from every kid that stepped on the field and we got that today.”
Columbus State had to opening two chances of the game in succession in the seventh minute, but Olivia Jarrell’s shot was blocked and Riley Clark’s sliding attempt missed wide.
After a pair of non-threatening long shots from Flagler (16-3-2), Clark put the Lady Cougars on the board first. Kimmy May centered a cross into the box from the left side that Clark headed inside the right post for the early advantage.
The match remained at 1-0 for the rest of the first half, despite CSU controlling much of the possession.
Columbus State kept the pressure on in the second half, leading to a pair of goals in less than three minutes. Brooke Nail headed home her second goal of the season off a corner kick from Tehgan Anguilm in the 58th minute, and Jarrell cleaned up her own rebound to put the icing on the cake in the 61st. Jarrell now has 18 tallies on the season.
Bria Riancho stood tall in net for the Lady Cougars, stopping all five Flagler shots on net for her fifth shutout of the season.
Columbus State outshot the Saints 24-8 for the match.
