Columbus State women’s basketball team set to open conference play

COLUMBUS – Peach Belt Conference play begins on Saturday for the Columbus State University women’s basketball team as the Lady Cougars host No. 22 Lander. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. inside the Lumpkin Center.
Last Time Out
Columbus State (2-2) suffered its second straight loss with a 119-91 defeat at Carson-Newman. Tatiana Wayne poured in 37 points for the Lady Cougars, the fourth-highest single-game scoring effort in program history.
Howard on the Matchup
“We saw Lander three times last season and they challenged us every time. They are extremely talented and have played a tough schedule this year. We are looking forward to the game on Saturday.”
Series History
The two sides will be meeting for the 50th time on Saturday. Columbus State holds a 35-14 edge in the all-time series, including a 3-0 mark last season.
Last Meeting
Columbus State downed Lander 73-63 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March in Columbus. The Lady Cougars entered the fourth quarter down by one before outscoring the Bearcats 28-17 over the final 10 minutes.
About Lander
Lander (5-1, 1-0 PBC) opened up conference play on Monday night with a home victory over Georgia College.
The Bearcats also own victories over Lincoln Memorial, Limestone and Wingate, all NCAA Tournament teams last season.
Lander is averaging 74.3 points per game and five of its six contests have been decided by seven points or fewer.
Seniors Mylea McKenith (15.3 ppg) and Breshay Johnson (15.2 ppg) lead the Bearcats in scoring, but neither played in Thursday’s win at Erskine.
CSU Notes
Columbus State is in the midst of its first losing streak since January of 2016, when it lost a pair of games. CSU stopped the skid with a win over Lander in the Lumpkin Center.
The Lady Cougars have been strong on the glass this season, ranking fifth in the country in rebounding margin at plus-12.8.
CSU grabbed 31 offensive rebounds in the loss at Carson-Newman, its highest total since pulling down 32 in a win over Selma in December of 2014.
Tatiana Wayne currently ranks 14th in Division II in scoring at 21.5 points per game.
