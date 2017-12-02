CSU women’s basketball team tops No. 22 Lander in PBC opener

COLUMBUS – Behind a huge second quarter surge, the Columbus State University women’s basketball team took down No. 22 Lander 77-64 in its Peach Belt Conference opener Saturday. The contest was played inside the Lumpkin Center.
Tatum Jarvis led all scorers with a season-best 22 points. Eboni Williams came off the bench for 15 points and eight rebounds, while Machala Raymonville and Tatiana Wayne added 13 apiece.
“I’m very proud of the effort from our ladies today,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We got contributions from everyone today and we did a good job of making it tough on Lander.”
Columbus State (3-2, 1-0 PBC) scored its first 10 points of the game from the free throw line and edged in front 10-7 at the midpoint of the opening quarter.
Five quick points from Lander (5-2, 1-1) put the Bearcats in front, but CSU quickly took the lead back and never trailed the rest of the way. The Lady Cougars closed the quarter on an 8-2 run, getting six points from Williams.
The second quarter was the biggest difference in the game as the Lady Cougars opened on a 19-2 run. Over the seven-minute stretch, CSU limited the Bearcats to 1-of-13 shooting and four turnovers. The run allowed Columbus State to take a 42-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
CSU’s work wasn’t done however, as Lander charged out of the second half with a 17-5 spurt that brought the Bearcats within seven. Jarvis took over from there, scoring 10 of the next 12 CSU points over a three-minute span to help weather the storm and give the Lady Cougars a 15-point edge after three.
Lander got as close as 11 in the fourth, but Columbus State held on for the victory.
CSU shot 41.9 percent (26-for-62) from the field in the game and pulled down 50 rebounds.
The Lady Cougar defense held Lander to 28.2 percent shooting and 4-for-20 from the 3-point line.
Columbus State will now have two weeks off during final exams before returning to action on Dec. 17 at UNC Pembroke.
