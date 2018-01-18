Columbus State University

Columbus State men’s, women’s tennis to start season ranked third

From CSU Sports Info.

January 18, 2018 04:02 PM

TEMPE, Ariz.

The Columbus State University men’s and women’s tennis teams will start the 2018 season ranked third in the country, as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its preseason rankings.

The Cougars held the number three spot that they finished the 2017 campaign in, while the Lady Cougars moved up one spot and achieved their highest ranking in program history.

Lynn holds the top spot in the women’s rankings, with West Florida atop the men’s poll. Barry sits in the second spot in both polls.

The CSU men are coming off one of their top years in program history, finishing 25-4 and reaching the national semifinals. The Lady Cougars also won 25 matches last season and made their fifth national quarterfinal appearance under head coach Evan Isaacs.

The two teams will kick off their spring season on Sunday, Feb. 4 against Anderson at the John W. Walden Tennis Center.

The full preseason rankings can be found here: Men’s | Women’s

