CSU women top Clayton State, Raymonville reaches milestone

MORROW, Ga. – The Columbus State University women’s basketball team bounced back from Wednesday’s loss with a 70-59 victory at Clayton State on Saturday. The Peach Belt Conference contest was played in Morrow, Ga.
Machala Raymonville led all scorers with 26 points, matching her season high. The 26-point effort gives her 294 points on the season, pushing her 1,024 points for her career.
Tatiana Wayne, Eboni Williams and Jasmine Herndon all finished with 10 points for the Lady Cougars.
“I’m pleased with the effort today,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We played really good basketball in the fourth quarter and it allowed us to get a good road win in conference play.”
Never miss a local story.
Columbus State (10-7, 8-5 PBC) got off to a good start on Saturday, using an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter to lead 21-13 after 10 minutes. The second quarter went the opposite direction however, with the Lady Cougars tallying just seven points and facing a 30-28 deficit at halftime.
Raymonville hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second half to put the Lady Cougars in front, and CSU held the lead for the majority of the quarter.
Clayton State (8-10, 5-7) kept the game tight and a late 3-pointer sent the game to the fourth with the Lakers up by a point.
Columbus State’s offense began to shine in the final 10 minutes. Raymonville scored the first seven Lady Cougar points before Williams dropped in four straight. Raymonville then added a three-point play to cap a 14-3 CSU run that resulted in a 10-point lead.
CSU’s offensive efficiency continued with two more buckets from Tatum Jarvis, as the Lady Cougars made their first eight shots in the game’s final quarter. In total, the Lady Cougars outscored Clayton State 24-12 over the last 10 minutes on their way to victory.
CSU shot 41.5 percent (27-for-65) for the game, but was 16-of-29 (55.2 percent) after halftime. The Lady Cougars had 14 steals on the day and scored 20 points off 22 Clayton State turnovers.
Columbus State will head up to Dahlonega for its next contest on Wednesday night at North Georgia. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Comments