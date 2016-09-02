Lady Cougars open volleyball season with a bang at Hughston Clinic Invite

Mary McCarty had nine kills and Kylie Beaubien added eight Friday night to lead Columbus State’s volleyball team to a season-opening win over Mars Hill in the Hughston Clinic Invite at the Lumpkin Center.
CSU won 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-20).
Andrea Skipor recorded seven kills for the Lady Cougars. Sabrina Rodgers and Abby King each had three aces for CSU.
Abby King led the team with 28 assists and 13 digs. Caytlin Merritt recorded four assists and 10 digs.
CSU plays Converse Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Emmanuel at 4:30 p.m.
