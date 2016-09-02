No. 2 CSU women’s soccer team in fine form against No. 18 North Alabama

No. 2 CSU defeated No. 18 North Alabama 3-0 Friday night in the CSU Collegiate Invitational at the Walden Soccer Complex.
Cassandra Wade opened the scoring at 5:34 of the first half with an assist from Taylor Marks.
Senior Nicole Corcione made it 2-0 at 9:08 on an assist from Olivia Jarrell.
The match was 2-0 at the half.
Brooke Nail scored next on an assist from Mandy Janowitz off a corner kick at 49:49.
With the match in hand, CSU was able to make a number of substitutions to get more players some experience.
The CSU Collegiate Invitational continues as Columbus State plays Wingate Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the Walden Soccer Complex.
Comments