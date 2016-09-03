Columbus State volleyball team impressive agaiinst Converse and Emmanuel

Columbus State’s volleyball team ran its record to 3-0 Saturday with straight-set wins over Converse and Emmanuel in the 2016 Hughston Clinic Invite a the Lumpkin Center.
The Lady Cougars defeated Converse 3-0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-14) and Emmanuel 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-18).
Against Converse, Zoemy Barreto Perier and Ashley Smith each had seven kills. Abby King led CSU with 26 assists and Caytlin Merritt had 14 digs.
In the match with Emmanuel, Mary McCarty had 11 kills. King again led in assists with 33 and Merritt had 17 digs.
CSU returns to action Friday in the Quincy Classic in Quincy, Ill., against Cedarville (Ohio) at 9 a.m. and host Quincy at 7 p.m.
