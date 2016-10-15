Thomas powers Georgia Tech on ground and in air

When Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas has enough protection to throw the ball and enough blocking to run the ball, good things usually follow. That was case on Saturday when the senior led the Yellow Jackets to a 35-24 win over feisty Georgia Southern.
Thomas ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the Yellow Jackets (4-3) end their three-game losing streak and go into the off week with a better feeling.
“I thought that while we didn’t play perfect, we made enough plays to win,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said.
The senior ran 16 times for 78 yards and completed 7 of 11 passes for a season-high 172 yards and one touchdown. He was not sacked.
“He did a nice job today of managing their offense and running the ball,” Georgia Southern coach Tyson Summers said. “Justin did a fantastic job and he threw the ball well today. We’ve got to play better in some of our coverage stuff and also defend the option.”
Thomas now has 19 career rushing touchdowns, which moved him up to a tie for 14th on the school’s career list. He needs 45 passing yards to become the 38th player in NCAA history to pass for 4,000 yards and run for 2,000 yards.
In two games against Georgia Southern, Thomas has accounted for eight touchdowns.
Dedrick Mills led the Yellow Jackets with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Marcus Marshall ran for 70 yards.
Georgia Southern’s Matt Breida rushed for 58 yards and Wesley Fields ran for 42. Quarterback Kevin Ellison threw for 102 yards and one touchdown and ran for 18.
The Yellow Jackets had no trouble moving the ball in the first half. They scored on their first three possessions, a 58-yard keeper by Thomas, a 65-yard pass from Thomas to Clinton Lynch and a 6-yard run by Mills, which came on the next play after a 50-yard run from Marshall.
Georgia Tech only punted once in the first half, with that occurring after Thomas had a pitch knocked loose by Georgia Southern’s Ukeme Eligwe that the quarterback was able to recover for a 6-yard loss. The Yellow Jackets used a two-minute drill to threaten again before the half but Harrison Butker yanked a 32-yard field goal wide to the left.
Georgia Southern was able to move the ball for a couple of long scoring drives in the first half. One went 75 yards and required 18 plays and took 6:51 off the clock, with L.A. Ransby scoring on fourth-and-1. The other drive took 14 plays and went 49 yards and 7:17, with Younghoe Koo kicking a 44-yard field. goal.
The outcome was still in doubt late in the third quarter. Georgia Tech led 21-10, but had not been able to score in the second half. Facing third-and-6 at its own 14, Thomas found a well-covered Brad Stewart down field for a 40-yard reception. Four plays later the Yellow scored on a 4-yard Thomas run to provide the separation needed.
“We had called the route and I knew I had the strong ability that the ball was being thrown to me,” Stewart said. “I had to get a good release on him and as soon as I saw the ball coming up in the air, it just felt natural going up and get the ball.”
Georgia Tech ran for 265 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. This came despite the presence of two true freshman who started on the left side of the offensive line — Jahaziel Lee at tackle and Parker Braun at guard.
“I think they did a good job,” senior center Freddie Burden said. “Of course they’re nervous, having someone with less experience you have to help out with calls and things like that. Parker and Jahaziel both did a good job. We were dialed in and scored a couple quickly so it made it easier for them to be able to relax.
Georgia Tech 35, Georgia Southern 24
Ga. Southern
7
3
0
14
—
24
Georgia Tech
21
0
0
14
—
35
First Quarter
GT—Thomas 58 run (Butker kick), 14:01
GT—Lynch 65 pass from Thomas (Butker kick), 11:04
GSO—Ramsby 1 run (Koo kick), 4:07
GT—Mills 6 run (Butker kick), :53
Second Quarter
GSO—FG Koo 44, 2:13
Fourth Quarter
GT—Thomas 4 run (Butker kick), 13:34
GSO—Ramsby 1 run (Koo kick), 9:42
GT—Mills 20 run (Butker kick), 4:05
GSO—B.Johnson 3 pass from K.Ellison (Koo kick), 1:10
A—47,609.
GSO
GT
First downs
25
19
Rushes-yards
50-167
44-265
Passing
168
172
Comp-Att-Int
18-33-0
7-11-0
Return Yards
64
13
Punts-Avg.
3-39.33
2-32.5
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-0
Penalties-Yards
7-66
3-30
Time of Possession
33:35
26:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Georgia Southern, Breida 13-58, Fields 12-42, Upshaw 10-41, K.Ellison 7-18, Ramsby 7-9, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Georgia Tech, Mills 13-89, Thomas 16-78, M.Marshall 4-70, Jordan 4-16, Q.Searcy 2-10, Green 3-6, L.Griffin 2-(minus 4).
PASSING—Georgia Southern, Upshaw 8-16-0-66, K.Ellison 10-17-0-102. Georgia Tech, Thomas 7-11-0-172.
RECEIVING—Georgia Southern, Crockett 4-28, B.Johnson 3-42, Fields 3-36, Breida 3-18, M.Campbell 3-13, K.Williams 1-25, Ramsby 1-6. Georgia Tech, Jeune 4-51, Lynch 2-81, B.Stewart 1-40.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Georgia Tech, Butker 32.
