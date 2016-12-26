Noah Brown, Ohio State know they need improved passing game against Clemson

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

3:15 History of how the military tracks Santa Claus

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child

1:23 Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

2:00 Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

2:36 Rev. Buddy Lamb at Valley Rescue Mission

1:15 Americus police shooting body cam footage released by GBI