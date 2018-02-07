Live Blog: 2018 National Signing Day has arrived for Auburn

8 a.m. Auburn’s recruiting frenzy has finally reached its ultimate moment. Today is National Signing Day, which gives the Tigers’ recruits another chance to sign on the dotted line.
Auburn begins Wednesday with what 247Sports considers the No. 10 class in the national. We’ll monitor where the Tigers’ class moves throughout the day.
We’ll be updating Auburn’s additions to its Class of 2018 throughout the day. In case you missed it, here’s the list of 15 players Auburn already secured back in the early signing period. All ratings are via 247Sports.
December signees
Joey Gatewood, four-star quarterback, Jacksonville, Fla.
Michael Harris, four-star inside linebacker, Tucker, Ga.
Asa Martin, four-star running back, Decatur, Ala.
Zakoby McClain, four-star outside linebacker, Valdosta, Ga.
Quindarious Monday, four-star safety, Atlanta, Ga.
Kayode Oladele, four-star defensive end, Hialeah, Fla.
Daquan Newkirk, four-star defensive tackle, Perkinston, Miss.
Jamien Sherwood, four-star safety, Jensen Beach, Fla.
Shaun Shivers, four-star running back, Hollywood, Fla.
Christian Tutt, four-star cornerback, Thomson, Ga.
Seth Williams, four-star wide receiver, Cottondale, Ala.
Jalil Irvin, three-star offensive guard, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Shedrick Jackson, three-star wide receiver, Hoover, Ala.
Josh Marsh, three-star outside linebacker, Decatur, Ala.
Kameron Stutts, three-star offensive tackle, Killen, Ala.
