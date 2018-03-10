Auburn is home to the country’s top sports tradition

Auburn fans have been rolling the trees at Toomer’s Corner since the time of the telegraph, so it’s no surprise many see it as a tradition that’s hard to top.
The rolling of Toomer’s Corner was voted the nation’s “Best Sports Tradition” by the USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest. The tradition involves throwing rolls of toilet paper onto the oaks at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue after huge moments for the school’s athletic programs, such as after Auburn football victories.
“The rolling of Toomer’s Corner is a cherished tradition that is unique to Auburn and is such an exciting and fun example of how Auburn fans far and wide come together as a family and celebrate the spirit and success of Auburn,” said Mike Clardy, Auburn’s assistant vice president for communications and marketing.
The selection of the Toomer’s Corner tradition comes after four weeks of online voting by the public. The contest’s nominees were chosen by a panel of experts which included editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and other Gannett. Co., Inc. properties.
Never miss a local story.
Auburn’s tradition took first place among a number of other prominent college celebrations, including Ohio State’s band forming the word Ohio in script, Mississippi State’s use of cowbells, Oklahoma’s “Sooner Schooner” covered wagon, Texas A&M’s “Midnight Yell” and Florida State’s “Planting of the Flaming Spear.”
Comments