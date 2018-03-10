Auburn offensive line target Calvin Anderson makes final decision

Former Rice offensive lineman Calvin Anderson had Auburn as one of his final four schools. On Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder cut his list down to one.
Anderson announced he’s staying in state, committing to Texas over Auburn, Oklahoma and Michigan. Anderson’s decision is a tough blow for Auburn, which hoped to add the graduate transfer after only signing two offensive linemen in the Class of 2018.
Anderson took an official visit to Auburn on Feb. 11 after already taking visits to his other three finalists. He spoke highly of the Tigers throughout the process and explained the recruiting pitch head coach Gus Malzahn and his assistants made to him.
“(The Auburn coaches have) been coming from the perspective as seeing me as a guy for that left tackle spot,” Anderson told SECCountry. “They think my skill set works well with what they’re trying to do next year. Coach Malzahn brought up Greg Robinson and the Cam Newton era. I mean, look, it speaks for itself, but they still brought it up to talk about it. I really appreciate that.”
It’s worth noting Anderson will be coached at Texas by Herb Hand, the former Auburn offensive line coach who Anderson said was the first coach to come see him. After recruiting Anderson for Auburn, Hand left the Tigers to become the Longhorns’ co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach.
Auburn, meanwhile, has plenty of work to do on an offensive line which has lost four starters from 2017. Prince Tega Wanogho, Mike Horton and Marquell Harrell return as the Auburn offensive linemen who have previously started before.
