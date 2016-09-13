War Eagle Extra

September 13, 2016 9:23 PM

Auburn’s full 2017 football schedule released

By Michael Niziolek

AUBURN, Ala.

The SEC announced its full slate of 56 conference games Tuesday night during a television special.

Every SEC team plays eight conference games with six against divisional opponents and two against non-divisional opponents. One of the non-division games is against a permanent annual opponent — in Auburn’s case Georgia — and the other non-division opponent rotates.

The rotating game for Auburn this year is the program’s first ever trip to Columbia to face Missouri in its SEC opener on Sept. 23.

Auburn’s schedule also features a lengthy mid-season three game road trip over four weeks with stops at LSU (Oct. 14), Arkansas (Oct. 21) and after a bye week Texas A&M (Nov. 4).

Michael Niziolek

AUBURN *

  • Sept. 2 GEORGIA SOUTHERN
  • Sept. 9 at Clemson
  • Sept. 16 MERCER
  • Sept. 23 at Missouri
  • Sept. 30 MISSISSIPPI STATE
  • Oct. 7 OLE MISS
  • Oct. 14 at LSU
  • Oct. 21 at Arkansas
  • Oct. 28 Open date
  • Nov. 4 at Texas A&M
  • Nov. 11 GEORGIA
  • Nov. 18 LOUISIANA-MONROE
  • Nov. 25 ALABAMA

* home team in caps

