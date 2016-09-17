Huddle up: Everything you need to know about Auburn’s matchup with Texas A&M

Auburn could have dug out some of its own old game film to prepare for this weekend’s game against Texas A&M.
Aggies offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone is returning to the Plains where he had the same position for Tommy Tuberville from 1999-2001.
It was an uneven run, but the success he recently had at UCLA with a up-tempo, spread offense has its origins from his stint Auburn.
Former Auburn players Ben Leard, wide receiver Jeris McIntyre and wide receiver Ronney Daniels all shared memories of Mazzone’s tenure with the Ledger-Enquirer with Leard detailing how the offensive coordinator saved his career.
Monumental challenge
Texas A&M grad transfer quarterback Trevor Knight impresses Kevin Steele as do Aggies talented receiving group, their backfield and “massive” offensive line. Steele had success against Texas A&M as LSU’s defensive coordinator last year, but Saturday could be a much different matchup with Knight under center.
Tecmo Bowl time
Myles Garrett was designed for a video game to rush the passer according to Auburn offensive lineman Alex Kozan. Kozan described the challenge of facing a line with not one, not two, not three but four formidable defensive linemen this week. With 25 career sacks in 27 games, Garrett is the standout defender up front, but the Aggies really don’t have a weak spot on the line.
Coordinator talk
Man of Steele — Devaroe Lawerence will be back in the lineup after not playing because of a dustup with defensive line coach Rodney Garner last week…Marshall Taylor could help keep Auburn’s defensive backs fresh this weekend…Steele doesn’t expect Carl Lawson to have one sack for very long…Stephen Roberts brought an “energy level” to the secondary in his return from a one-game suspension…Derrick Brown has the rare trifecta of being mentally, physically and emotionally mature
Lashing out — Tony Stevens filled up the box score, but his without the ball (read: blocking) drew the most praise from Rhett Lashlee…freshman Kyle Davis acts like he’s been there before…tight end Jalen Harris could “potentially” see the field more in weeks to come…Malik Miller and Kam Martin part of freshmen class in the mix for increased playing time as season goes on
Quote of the week
“Carl is obsessive/compulsive about the game of football, and that's a great thing. He's harder on himself than any of us could ever be. He thinks if they throw it 10 times he ought to have six sacks,” Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Prediction — Texas A&M 27, Auburn 20
