Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson hopes recent success is sign of things to come

Brent Musburger has enjoyed his time travelling through SEC country each week as part of the lead broadcasting team for the conference's television home. He took time away from prepping for Saturday night’s season-opener to share his thoughts on this year’s Auburn team, impressions of Deshaun Watson and stories about his previous visits to the Plains.
Auburn quarterback Sean White spoke to the media Thursday, August 25, 2016 for the first time since the team's annual spring game. White discussed his reaction to being named the team's starter and what the competition was like during training camp.
Auburn defensive coach Rodney Garner likes freshman Marlon Davidson's maturity for a true freshman, but the lineman still has plenty to learn about what it takes to compete at the FBS-level. The coach shares two humorous stories he's used as teaching moments to get through to Davidson.
Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee met with the media for the first time in training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. Lashlee spent plenty of time discussing the quarterback battle and John Franklin III.
Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson has found himself in the spotlight without one carry. Johnson is in line for the starting tailback role following Jovon Robinson's dismissal from the team. Here's what coaches and players have said over the first two days of camp.