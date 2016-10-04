Auburn RB Malik Miller out with knee injury, WR Stanton Truitt increasing reps in backfield

Auburn running back Malik Miller will miss an extended period of time thanks to the knee injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of the team’s 58-7 win over ULM.
Miller had surgery Monday to repair a torn MCL accoring to 247 Sports.
Coach Gus Malzahn didn’t outline a specific timeline for the true freshman’s return, but hopes it won’t keep the running back out the whole year.
“He did have surgery, it was successful and he will be back hopefully by the end of the year,” Malzahn said.
The injury has wide receiver Stanton Truitt taking an increased number of reps in the backfield.
Truitt was already splitting time in practice at the positions — he carried the ball seven times for 46 yards against ULM — but his focus will now be tilted towards running back.
“We’ve already been kind of evolving going that way already” Malzahn said. “Unfortunately Malik was playing some really good football and made some good runs, but Stanton and Kameron Martin will fill that role.”
The good news for Auburn is the expected return of Kamryn Pettway to the lineup. Coaches held Pettway out with a bruised quad against ULM, but the running back practiced with no complications Sunday.
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com, @wareagleextra
Comments