Auburn runs all over Arkansas

2:03 Carl Lawson: Auburn defense didn't live up to own expectations in second half of win over Mississippi State Pause

4:13 John Franklin III: Auburn's backup discusses first touchdowns, coming off bench and Netflix docuseries

3:32 Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson hopes recent success is sign of things to come

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire

4:01 Chandler Cox: 'You want the miracle to happen'

6:57 Gus Malzahn: Quarterbacks knew 'exactly what to expect'

13:52 Sit down interview with legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger on eve of opener at Auburn

2:40 Auburn QB Sean White: Proud to live up to team's 'Earn it' motto in winning starting job

1:08 Auburn WR Marcus Davis: Offense confident in newly named starter Sean White

1:40 Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson: 'Spicy' Sean White brings mean streak to field