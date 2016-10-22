Sean White: Attention grabbing win over Arkansas shows 'something good' is happening on the Plains

John Franklin III spoke to the media for the first time this fall following a 58-7 win over ULM. Auburn's backup quarterback discussed his role on the offense, rushing and throwing for touchdowns in the win and how he was portrayed in Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U."
The full video of Auburn coach Gus Malzan's post-game press conference following a 19-13 loss to Clemson. Much of his six-plus minutes spent with the media was answering questions about Auburn's use of the quarterbacks.
Brent Musburger has enjoyed his time travelling through SEC country each week as part of the lead broadcasting team for the conference's television home. He took time away from prepping for Saturday night’s season-opener to share his thoughts on this year’s Auburn team, impressions of Deshaun Watson and stories about his previous visits to the Plains.
Auburn quarterback Sean White spoke to the media Thursday, August 25, 2016 for the first time since the team's annual spring game. White discussed his reaction to being named the team's starter and what the competition was like during training camp.