Auburn coach Gus Malzahn taking wait-and-see approach with banged up players

A few Auburn players had to celebrate Saturday night’s 40-29 win over Ole Miss with a limp.
Linebacker Tre’ Williams (left leg), wide receiver Eli Stove (ankle) and defensive back Javaris Davis (knee) were banged up during the game.
“I don’t think anything is real, real serious,” Malzahn said after the game.
The only player Malzahn offered an update on during his weekly Tuesday press conference is wide receiver Tony Stevens.
“This week we are hoping to get him back,” Malzahn said. “We’ll see today at practice -- let him move around -- see how he’s doing. Obviously, he’s been one of our impact players in the receiving crew and the passing game, so it would be nice to have him back. I’ll know more after today.”
Malzahn still didn’t disclose the specific aliment Stevens is dealing with other than to describe it as a “tough injury.”
The rest of Auburn’s walking wounded are all expected to practice Tuesday.
“If everybody practices today, it’s usually a good sign,” Malzahn said. “We’ll see once they move around. But this time of year, if somebody doesn’t practice on Tuesday, sometimes that’s a little bit of a challenge. But, we’ll see.”
Malzahn could offer more concrete injury updates on Williams, Stove and Davis during Wednesday’s SEC conference call.
