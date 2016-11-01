Jay Jacobs: North End Zone project still being developed

Auburn lineman Alex Kozan talks about jumping out to an early lead over Arkansas Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, if the offense has hit its peak and what plays made him say “hell yeah” during the 56-3 win.
Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis struggled in last year’s four overtime loss to Arkansas. He talks about why the game was on the sophomore’s mind Saturday night when the defense dominated its SEC West Rival at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
John Franklin III spoke to the media for the first time this fall following a 58-7 win over ULM. Auburn's backup quarterback discussed his role on the offense, rushing and throwing for touchdowns in the win and how he was portrayed in Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U."
The full video of Auburn coach Gus Malzan's post-game press conference following a 19-13 loss to Clemson. Much of his six-plus minutes spent with the media was answering questions about Auburn's use of the quarterbacks.
Brent Musburger has enjoyed his time travelling through SEC country each week as part of the lead broadcasting team for the conference's television home. He took time away from prepping for Saturday night’s season-opener to share his thoughts on this year’s Auburn team, impressions of Deshaun Watson and stories about his previous visits to the Plains.